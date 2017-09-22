Inside Rocky's Stockland store shoppers have been praying for

NEW CHAPTER: QBD Rockhampton book shop manager Kelly Leonard with staff Renata and Penny outside the newly opened store.

NEW CHAPTER: QBD Rockhampton book shop manager Kelly Leonard with staff Renata and Penny outside the newly opened store. Sean Fox

ROCKHAMPTON book lovers' prayers have been answered.

The Beef Capital now has its own bookstore and it seems the Rockhampton community could not be happier.

QBD opened its doors in Stockland Rockhampton earlier this month.

Store manager of QBD Book store, Kellie Leonard said people had been begging for a new bookstore in Rockhampton.

"We had a fantastic opening day, we've been very well-received in Rockhampton,” she said.

"I've had people literally throw themselves on my counter and welcome us into the store.”

Kellie said the wait for a book store in Rockhampton has been far too long.

The new store is filled with quality books at affordable prices.

"Our suppliers, we have a good relationship with them, so we're able to get some really good discounts through our suppliers which we can pass on to our customers,” she said.

"This means that we can offer a really good price point for all of our product."

QBD has a wide variety of genres which caters for everyone's reading tastes.

"It's been a real mixture, kids has been fantastic, it's been going crazy especially with school holidays,” she said. "Our fiction and pop culture sections have gone really well too."

"There's always really good sales and promotions coming along in here,” she said.

Kellie said she has been overwhelmed with the response from the public.

"We're all quite excited to be working here in the bookstore and we've had such good clientele come in and give us such really positive feedback,” she said.