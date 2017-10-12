Inside stunning Yeppoon home with million-dollar ocean views

This entertainers delight has an expansive deck and spacious living area for the next home owner.

WAKING up would be better than your dreams living in this stunning home with majestic views over Farnborough Beach.

This unique property with its million-dollar views sits nestled on the cliff in Meikleville Hill at the end of a private cul-de-sac boasting unsurpassed ocean views so close you could almost touch the sand.

Neighbouring a national park, the home has front row seats to magnificent views spanning down Farnborough Beach, out to the Keppel Islands and over to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Built in 2005, the four bedroom and three bathroom pole home raked in numerous awards including Queensland Pole Home of the Year and Master Builders Quality Workmanship award.

Yeppoon Real Estate agent Claudia Coren said this home was one of the most unique listings she'd ever seen in her nine years in the industry.

"This is a very unique buy for the area," she said.

"You don't often get such expansive views that are so close to the water."

Claudia said the stunning home at 27 Cokas St was an entertainer's delight, featuring a spacious main living area, Blackbutt timber flooring, high raked ceilings and large kitchen.

A mighty deck surrounding the house would enable the new home owners to soak in the 270 degree views to watch the whales play.

The double-level house hosted all the essential rooms on the top floor with another living area, bedroom, huge multi-purpose room, bathroom and deck flowing downstairs.

With a total floor area of approximately 440 m sq, Claudia said this spacious home was already on the radar of some locals looking for a sea change.

"We've had some serious interest from a lot of people in Rocky," she said.

Claudia pictured either retirees or a young family to snap up the home, but said anyone that appreciated the incredible view was in the running.

Although the estimated price was not disclosed, Claudia said it was expected to reach "top dollar."

"We have sold houses with similar views at a very high price," she said.

"This particular home is very rare and we expect it to be in a top price range."

The auction will be on-site at 27 Cokas St on October 21 at 12pm.

See the listing here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-meikleville+hill-126502674