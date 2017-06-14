Inside Team Munster as Cameron prepares for Origin camp

Cameron Munster is tackled by Daly Cherry-Evans (left) and Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles during the Round 7 NRL match.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cameron Munster played in the Kevin Walters-coached Queensland under-20 Origin team in 2014.

Fast forward three years and the now 22-year-old is on the verge of playing in the main event, again under coach Walters, after being named 18th man for the Queensland Maroons for Game 2 of the 2017 Origin series.

Fellow Rockhampton product and Cameron's Melbourne Storm teammate Tim Glasby is one of four debutants named in the new-look Maroons team for next Wednesday's must-win clash in Sydney.

And if his family could will it, Cameron Munster would be the fifth.

"We're not going to the game but we're certainly hoping he'll play,” dad Steven said.

"We had our fingers crossed for him last year and he made the grand final, hopefully it will work again.

Steven Munster has his fingers crossed that son Cameron will debut for the Maroons. Allan Reinikka ROK300916amunster

"His dream was always to play in the NRL; to play State of Origin would be another dream come true for him.

"But whatever happens, he is just one off playing so that's pretty good.

"He's certainly making an impression and he's obviously on the selectors' radar now.

"I have spoken to him and he's very excited about it. He will go straight into camp with the Queensland team after playing with the Storm on Saturday night.”

Steven said just being part of the Maroons camp would be an incredible experience in itself for Cameron.

"He'll be with them up until the warm-up on Wednesday night,” he said.

"Just being part of it, the experience alone, will be invaluable because if he gets the call-up down the track he will know exactly what's required.”

Cameron Munster playing for Norths U15s in 2009. Contributed ROK300916amunster3

Munster played his local league with the Norths Knights before being recruited by the CQ Capras.

In 2013 he signed with the Melbourne Storm and made his NRL debut in Round 12 of the 2014 season.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2016 when he took over the fullback role following Billy Slater's season-ending injury.

When Slater returned this year, Cameron moved into the five eighth role and immediately looked right at home as the team's playmaker.

Unfortunately, he suffered a fractured cheekbone in Round 3 but was back a month later after having two plates inserted in the two breaks.

MELBOURNE: Cameron Munster trains in Storm colours at pre-season training. Contributed

Steven said the injury had certainly not dented Cameron's confidence, and he had quickly returned to the impressive form that he displayed last season.

The Munster family will settle in to watch Origin 2 at home with friends next Wednesday.

"If Cameron's there it will be amazing. If he's not then we'll still be cheering for a Queensland win,” Steven said.