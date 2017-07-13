Inside Team Munster: Star shakes off pre-game nerves for dream debut

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster produced an incredible debut in the Maroons victory at Suncorp Stadium last night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: You could never have guessed from his near man-of-the-match performance that Cameron Munster was incredibly nervous before his State of Origin debut last night.

The 22-year-old didn't show any signs of nerves stepping onto the Origin stage in the No.6 jersey vacated by the legendary Johnathan Thurston.

With his proud parents watching on, Munster enjoyed a dream debut that left the Blues in a spin, had rugby league pundits raving and his family bursting with pride.

"He was very nervous (before the game), not that you would know it from the way he played,” dad Steven said today from his sister's house in Brisbane.

"I was hoping he would play well but I wasn't expecting him to do that in his first-ever Origin game.

"It was surprising how well he took to it, right from his first touch. He really dominated.

"He just keeps impressing me every week; I'm in awe.”

Fellow Rockhampton products Tim Glasby and Ben Hunt were also part of the incredible 22-6 win which wrapped up the Maroons' 11th series win in 12 years.

Steven and wife Deborah had a bird's eye view of their son's memorable performance, sitting on the 40m line, about 11 rows back, at the jam-packed Suncorp Stadium.

Emotions were running high for the Rockhampton couple as they waited anxiously for their son to play in arguably the biggest game of his rugby league career.

"I had tears in my eyes when the national anthem started and I saw Cameron standing there. By the end of the game, I'd shed a few tears too.

"It was just amazing to be there to watch him play his first Origin match in a series decider at Suncorp.

"It was unbelievable and it's an experience I will never forget.”

Cameron played a direct hand in two of the Maroons' four tries, was solid in defence and on-point with his kicking game.

Steven said it was his line break that set up hat-trick hero Valentine Holmes's third try that was instrumental in the Maroons victory.

"When he did that in and away and set up Holmes, that turned the whole game. It was 12-6 at that stage and it felt as if the momentum was shifting and NSW were coming to get us,” he said.

Steven said Cameron's familiarity with Melbourne Storm teammates Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk definitely reaped rewards and it was obvious "he knew exactly what they wanted him to do”.

The Munsters went into the dressing sheds post-match to celebrate the win with Cameron and the Maroons.

"He didn't say too much - he just had a smile on his face from ear to ear. He gave me a big hug and you could see he was pretty happy with himself,” Steven said.

"We would have been proud of him no matter what but I don't think there would be any prouder parents out there than Deborah and myself today.

"I could just talk all day about it.

"It was a dream come true for Cameron. They say you make your own destiny and I think he did that last night.”