The penthouse features a spa and sauna on its roof top.
Inside the Ipswich penthouse with a spa, golf on the roof

Hayden Johnson
9th Nov 2018 12:20 AM
DO YOU fancy soaking in your own penthouse spa or sitting in the sauna while overlooking Ipswich as the sun sets?

That possibility can become a reality, with one of the city's prime real estate locations up for sale at less than $1million.

At a cost of $920,000, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse is located at the top of Ipswich's Oaks Aspire tower.

The extraordinary 467sq m penthouse was built in 2004 and sold for $870,000 about 18 months ago.

Absolute Residential managing director and principal Mario Nagy is the agent responsible for the penthouse sale.

He said the Melbourne owner, who planned to retire in Ipswich, was offered a career opportunity and needed to sell the property.

"We've got it listed at $920,00 which is a fairly significant price reduction from $1 million," Mr Nagy said.

The open-plan penthouse features a media room, wrap around balcony, roof-top spa and sauna, putting green and barbecue.

Mr Nagy said the buyer, who could be a bachelor, semi-retired or anything in between, would live a life of luxury.

"You're on top of the world in Ipswich," he said.

"There's a pool and reception downstairs and there is nothing comparable to that in the area.

"It is simply exquisite."

It is the largest of the building's three penthouses and the largest west of Kenmore.

"The value for money is absolutely incredible - I'm surprised it hasn't sold because it is spectacular," Mr Nagy said.

It offers views of Brisbane on a clear day and views of a growing city below.

"You've got magnificent gardens, churches and the colours are stunning from up there," he said.

"The urban renewal is coming along in Ipswich.

"Pisasale did an incredible job to get it where it is and hopefully the next mayor will take good care of it."

Mr Nagy said a few offers had been lodged and, while the interest was positive, said the offers were a fraction off the mark.

