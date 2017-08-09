Inside the sobering service for killed US Marines

US MARINE Corps leaders have made a solemn trip to the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) off the Capricorn Coast to honour the three Marines killed in a tragic aircraft crash on Saturday afternoon.

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen Robert Neller, his wife D'Arcy Neller and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt Maj Ronald Green visited the amphibious assault ship yesterday in solidarity with the Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Photos View Photo Gallery

US Marines Lt Benjamin Cross, Cpl Nathaniel Ordway and Pfc Ruben Velasco have been declared deceased subsequent to extensive search and rescue efforts after an MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed into the ocean about 38km of the coast of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

1st Lt. Benjamin R. Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine. Cross was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Cpl. Nathaniel F. Ordway, 21, of Sedgwick, Kansas. Ordway was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Pfc. Ruben P. Velasco, 19, of Los Angeles, California. Velasco was assigned to Battery G, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines (BLT 3/5). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer Col Tye Wallace said the loss of every Marine is felt across the entire Marine Corps family.

"To the families of the brave Marines we lost - there is no way for us to understand what you are going through,” Col Wallace said.

"What we do know is that your Marines left a lasting impression on the 31st MEU, the Marine Corps, and the world.

"They will live on forever in our thoughts and our hearts. You will always be a part of the Marine Corps family, and you will remain in our prayers.”