Inside Yeppoon's amazing new business venture

Reg and Kat Taylors' business will have you wanting more. Trish Bowman

TAKE one engineer, add one architect, mix and the Capricorn Coast gets an amazing new business venture with a taste sensation that is certain to have people travelling miles to visit.

Reg and Kat Taylor are about to open Monkey Pig Brewing and Pigglettoes making it a one-stop shop and a fabulous new venue on Yeppoon's must-visit list.

The nano-brewery, tasting venue and retail shop is set to add a whole lot of flavour at their new Jabiru Dr, Barmaryee premises in Yeppoon.

Reg was an engineer by trade who happened to enjoy brewing the odd drop of ale.

Just four years ago he decided to get serious about his brewing, constructing what he calls proper beer from raw products.

"Opening Monkey Pig Brewing here in Yeppoon has been a work in progress for quite some time," he said

"We will produce non-alcoholic and craft alcoholic beverages on site, from brewing, processing, fermentation and maturation right through to canning and kegs.

"Initially we will spend about 6-8 weeks inviting people to come in for a tasting. We already know the local community have discerning tastes so we will spend the time finding out what people want and what they don't want.

"Once we have selected our range we will start producing 375ml cans and 19-50lt kegs on site which should be around March.

"We plan to have a grand opening in late January when people will be able to come in and taste a paddle of 5 beers and let us know what they think."

Meanwhile, Kats baby, Pigglettoes Providore housed in the same location is stocking more amazing food treats than you could possibly indulge in one day including her very own homemade cordial made with local fruits.

Kat said her focus is on good wholesome homemade produce.

"We are growing a lot of our own ingredients on our 40 acre property and the rest we are sourcing locally," Kat said.

"It is important to us that our entire business is sustainable, our cans and other containers will have paper labels, all our packaging is compostable and we are very open to people bringing their own containers in and we will fill them, you will even save money by using your own containers because we will charge by measure.

"We want to leave a minimal footprint, we are serious about sustainability and have considered this in every aspect of our business."

Kat is quite the wiz in the kitchen and is happy to sell her produce whole or in parts.

"Sometimes people want to purchase elements of a meal or a menu so we are happy to oblige," she said.

"We will cater to dine-in or takeaway and you can order a snack, a beautiful platter to share or a delicious meal."

Kat and Reg will open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-5pm.

