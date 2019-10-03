Menu
ISLAND RESCUE: A hiker injured while trekking on Great Keppel Island was winched to safety by the RACQ Rescue Helicopter.
Insight into GKI investors

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
3rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM
THE company revealed to have signed a contract with Tower Holdings for the leases and redevelopment of Great Keppel Island remains tight-lipped, but Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig says that’s probably because “they don’t have a lot to say yet”.

Noosa-based company Altum was this week revealed to have signed the contract after Singapore-based Wei Chao pulled out.

“(Altum) went through due diligence before they signed with Tower,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“And now the State Government will do due diligence … (they) need to be satisfied Altum has the expertise and financial capability to deliver the resort and marina that’s been approved there.”

Mayor Ludwig said they met with the proponents about eight weeks ago.

He said he was “certainly very impressed” with the level of detail to ascertain whether they were in a position to advance to where they are now.

“They haven’t rushed into it,” he said.

“We certainly believe that they will be well positioned to deliver the project from the discussions that we had with them.”

Mayor Ludwig said he understood all elements of the current development would be transferred from Tower Holdings to Altum.

“We also saw it as very much a positive that they are a Queensland based company and that they have a focus on sustainability in development,” he said.

