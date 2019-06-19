Inskip scuba diver flown to hospital in serious condition

A SCUBA diver is in a serious but stable condition after a reported "rapid ascent" incident at Inskip earlier this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed via Twitter that a scuba diving incident had been reported at a location off Bullock Point Road at around 1.23pm.

"Paramedics assessed one patient and transported in a serious but stable condition via rescue helicopter to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital," the post read.

A QAS spokesperson said the patient, a woman in her fifties, had suffered a "rapid ascent" while in the water, which is described as coming up to the surface too quickly.