Inspirational CQ principal finalist in QLD teaching awards

EXCELLENT EDUCATOR: Megan Rauchle is one of five Queensland teachers nominated for the Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning Award. QLD Department of Education

AFTER 11 years as a teacher an curriculum leader at Blackwater State School, the next natural step for Megan Rauchle was to take on the acting principal role.

Her work as acting position at BSS has resulted in Mrs Rauchle being named as a finalist in the Queensland College of Teachers (QCT) Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning Award.

Taking on the acting principal role in 2016, Mrs Rauchle used her years of experience to help transform the school.

Using a collaborative approach to bring about improvement within the school, Mrs Rauchle said she worked with staff to identify her staff's strength and facilitated leadership opportunities for them.

"I am a very relational person,” she said.

"My big ticket item is always making sure my staff are building their capacity to do well and are successful in what they want to do in their careers.

"Anything that I can do for my staff is something that I know will also bring benefits to the school and the kids.”

Working to build the trust between herself and her teachers, Mrs Rauchle ensured they were supported with teacher aides in every classroom.

Teachers took on individual research projects and a whole-school data wall was used to track the writing journey of students.

Adult-supported 'Fly-in Fly-out' reading groups were boosted to help students, and Mrs Rauchle started ensuring the hashtag #Weyproud, which reflected the school's position on Wey Street in Blackwater, was used meaningfully and often.

The school community's growing pride started to become evident at community events.

Under the schools new focus - narrowed after a Priority School Review - the proportion of students achieving an A-C jumped from 56 per cent to 87 per cent in English over 18 months, and increased by 19 per cent in Mathematics.

Indigenous students recorded a 32 per cent increase in English and and 34 per cent increase in Mathematics over the same period.

Enrolments also grew, with a 60 per cent jump in Prep enrolments in 2018 alone.

Along with these improvements, staff satisfaction was as high as ever, with 100 per cent of staff saying they enjoyed working at BSS and felt supported in the 2017 Schools Opinion Survey.

BSS's success under Mrs Rauchle is just one of the reasons she is a finalist for the award.

Now working as the acting principal at Emerald North State School, she said she loves the work she gets to do with the students and within the community, "knowing that you can do your bit for everyone.”

"Every kid needs a champion,” she said.

The QCT Excellence in Teaching Wards are the only state government awards which recognise teachers from all schooling sectors state-wide.

Winners will be announced on October 25, on the eve of World Teachers' Day celebrations in Australia.