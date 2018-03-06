Woman inspires CQ after turning idea into national business

INSPIRATIONAL businesswoman Bernadette Eriksen stood in front of a full room at the Rock Bank's International Women's Day breakfast in Rockhampton this morning.

For over 20 years Bernadette has been on a personal crusade to improve the quality of food being served in residential aged care.

She heads a food manufacturing business, Flavour Creations that she founded in 1997, which manufactures nutrition-based food products for seniors and people with swallowing disorder, dysphagia.

She began her business when she was a single mother with a young child, pregnant and had nothing.

Bernadette has always been passionate about food and while she was working in food service in the hospitality industry she discovered a gap in the market.

"As I discovered the problems with thickened fluids I knew there had to be a better way to hydrate patients and delivery a better quality of life," she said.

"The first few years were a journey of discovery and research.

"Without Google, I painstakingly learnt about dysphagia, rheology, hydrocolloids and food science which I then translated into a business case, marketing and sales campaign. Who were my customers, what were their needs, how do I position my products and be relevant."

From a small idea started out on her kitchen table, her line of pre-thickened drinks and nutritionally advanced product solutions can now be found in every government-owned hospital in Australia, along with residential and aged care facilities and selected pharmacies and doctors in Australia and New Zealand.

"The will to keep going was my kids, I had to show them you could pick yourself up and dust it off and keep going," she said at the breakfast.

The 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Woman of the Year and winner of the 2017 Telstra entrepreneur award tapped into a market that affects more people than most realise.

Dsyphagia is the medical term for difficulty or discomfort in swallowing and more than one million Australians are affect.

One in 17 people will develop some form of the dysphagia in their lifetime.

Bernadette said her business purpose was to enhance the quality of human life through food.

"There is no excuse for serving up food that doesn't provide the correct nutritional requirements," she said.

"I hope my business success shows other aspiring female entrepreneurs that we all have the ability and responsibility to create the kind of world we want to live in."