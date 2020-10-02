‘Inspirational’: Mum’s legacy to live on after death

Danielle Idai-Jawai tragically passed away last month after giving birth to her third child. Picture: Facebook

Danielle Idai-Jawai tragically passed away last month after giving birth to her third child. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG mum who tragically died the day after giving birth to her third child was an inspiration to her Far North community and a role model for her students.

Mayor of the Northern Peninsula Area council Patricia Yusia said the passing of Danielle Idai-Jawai's last month - affectionately known as Danga - was still being felt and had rocked the small Bamaga township, which sits about 40km from the northern tip of Cape York.

But her legacy would live on through the Northern Peninsula Area State College where she was a popular dance teacher "loved and admired" by the school.

Danielle Idai-Jawai tragically passed away last month just a day after giving birth to her third child. Picture: Facebook

MORE NEWS

'Blood pulsing out': Hero saves woman after freak fall

'Look after our own': Pop up food trucks cop lashing

How many jobs Netflix series will create in Far North

Second Daintree Blockade 'seriously considered'

"Danga was an inspirational young woman who was a role model to the youth, especially young girls as a dance teacher at the high school," she said.

"She would teach the young people and motivate them to participate in sport and community events which showcased her inspiration with the young children and youth.

"Overall, Danga really was an inspiration. A valuable and skilled young woman who the community will dearly miss.

Ms Idai-Jawai, believed to be a relative of Cairns Taipans basketballer Nate Jawai, is survived by her partner Aaron Tamwoy and children Marley, Isla and Xy.

She died "suddenly and unexpectedly" just 24 hours after giving birth to her son at the Townsville hospital on September 14.

The late Danielle Idai-Jawai and partner Aaron Tamwoy with one of their three children. Picture: Facebook

Ms Yusia said it had been difficult for some people to support her young family.

"As we do not have the extended services for healthcare here it really affects the community when heartbreaking tragedies such as these occur outside of the community," she said.

"She and her young family weren't here to have the morale support and family and community support.

"Everyone is connected, and given Danga was a school teacher had a large connection to the children and families it was very shocking news."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Ms Idai-Jawai young family.

mark.murray@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Inspirational': Mum's legacy to live on after tragic birthing death