Inspirational rapper needs help to keep rolling

He's best known for his rhymes, zipping around the Coast on his skateboard and inspiring others.

But now Nathan Tessmann needs your help to keep living independently.

Also known as MC Wheels, Mr Tessmann is a Sunshine Coast hip-hop artist who has spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The $2.16m vote on how to handle Coast's growth

The rare condition affects his muscles which will continue to weaken over time.

"It's hard to tell with my condition because there's a lot of things that I can do that others can't," Mr Tessmann said.

"So doctors are a little bit baffled at the moment.

"I've been able to live independently on my own for two years now, that's a pretty big achievement for myself with the condition that I have."

The 26 year old relies on a customised van to get to doctor appointments, gigs and to keep active.

Mr Tessmann and his mother have been saving for a new car, launching a GoFundMe in a bid to lighten the financial load.

"Neither one of us is really wealthy with money, the National Disability Insurance Scheme will help modify a car if it's two to five years old," he said.

"We don't really have the money to pay off the loan at the moment either."

MC Wheels, Nathan Tessmann is raising funds to continue living independently.

"It's not the most sympathetic story, it's just a guy trying to get a new car.

"But, if you were in my shoes you'd realise how important it is and how difficult it actually can be to try and get a new car."

So far 47 people have donated just over $3400 towards Nathan's $15,000 goal.

You can donate to Nathan's GoFundMe here.