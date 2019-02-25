Menu
INSPIRATIONAL JOURNEY: Jakkie Talmage and partner, Glen Poole travelled across Australia for two years to deliver popular workshops.
News

Inspirational woman brings popular workshop to Rocky

Sean Fox
by
25th Feb 2019 3:02 PM
NATURAL disasters could not discourage Jakkie Talmage and her partner from criss-crossing the country to deliver workshops.

Jakkie along with Glen Poole travelled across Australia for two years where she shared her passion for the power of your mind-body connection while he spoke about preventing male suicide.

Author of Your MindBody Journey, Jakkie and her partner decided buying a motorhome to take off on their own roadshow would be the perfect experience for them both.

They say they weren't prepared, but they both grew from the experience.

They overcame setbacks like blown engines, leaky radiators, floods, punctures in the middle of nowhere (without a spare tyre or knowing how to change one).

It was sheer determination and willpower that allowed them to keep going.

Three years on after completing their mission Jakkie and Glen are taking a well-earned break at Agnes Water.

But the traveller's spirit never dies, and Jakkie will head back out on the road again next month.

She will visit Rockhampton to deliver her popular two-hour workshop on the MindBody Connection at Holistic Health on Denham in Allenstown.

"My passion is teaching people about the connection between their mind and their body, because whatever unconscious thoughts and beliefs we have, our body responds in the form of illness, aches, pains, addictions, accidents or other health conditions,” she said.

"I love working with people to improve their health and reprogram sabotaging belief systems, but most of all, I love seeing people learning to listen to the wisdom of their own bodies and use that knowledge to change their mindset, improve their health and transform their lives.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

