Inspiring stories from these amazing CQ women

INSIGHT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (centre) shares a laugh with (from left) Tina Hu, Bridgette Saplos, Nusra Noorudheen and Pari Khalesirad at the CQ Multi Faith Dinner. Jann Houley

PARI Khalesirad was horrified when her new Australian neighbour offered to take her shopping.

"She said she would 'pick me up' and 'drop me off,' laughed the Iranian-born mother of two, "and I said 'No, no, don't drop me, that will hurt'.”

Ms Khalesirad was part of the Multi Faith Panel Discussion at this year's CQ Multi Faith Dinner held last Friday at the Frenchville Sports Club.

She joined other new Australians in detailing the challenges of starting a new life in Rockhampton and accessing the myriad of community services which are available to help.

Ms Khalasirad left Iran 34 years ago as members of her family had their property confiscated, were denied education and jobs, and ultimately murdered under the Emperor's oppressive regime.

In particular, she was fighting to secure her young daughter's right to equality and learning,something which is a long-standing principle of the Bahai faith.

All panel members described learning English as the greatest challenge, especially understanding the Australian accent and coming to grips with slang.

Tina Hu from Shanghai, China, had initially turned down the chance to speak at Friday's dinner for fear she would make mistakes in speaking English after less than two years in Rockhampton.

"But I have to try my best to communicate any chance I get,” Ms Hu said.

"Otherwise, how will my children learn how to speak up?”

The women acknowledged the various friends - neighbours, co-workers, their children's teachers, fellow churchgoers - who smoothed their journey to living and working happily in Central Queensland.

Nusra Noorudheen, from Kerala, India, recounted how lonely it was for she and her husband to begin their engineering studies at CQUni until they found common ground with other Rockhampton families.

Now a member of both the local Indian and Islamic societies, Ms Noorudheen said her weekends were ''all booked out''.

"It's important,” she said, "that part of settling in to a new home is giving back to the wider community.”

Bridgette Saplos was ready to pack it in and go home following a run-in with an exploitative landlord some years ago.

But with temporary emergency housing from Anglicare, her family regrouped and today Ms Saplos considers fellow students at CQUni as like family.

"I learned it was okay to ask,” she said.

Such was the spirit that gathered the region's multicultural community with representatives of the organisations which support them, including churches, the mosque, emergency services, the university, Multicultural Development Association and the Darumbal people.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said: "I had an absolute ball meeting these strong, intelligent women who, from all corners of the globe, manage to contribute so much to our community.

"The dinner is a fabulous way to highlight our diversity and provide a real insight into the trials and tribulations faced by women of all walks of life,” Ms Landry said.

The evening's events, which were emceed by Scott Ballment of QFES, included a Welcome to Country and indigenous performance, a Prayer for Humanity and spirited music by Drumming Matilda.

It concluded with an address from Rockhampton Regional Council's Colleen Worthy and QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber.