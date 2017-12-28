Inspiring stories keep runners powering through 4000km trip

INSPIRING STORIES: Cassie Cohen and Jackson Bursill are running from Cooktown to Melbourne in 100 days, sharing stories of migrants and refugees along the way to raise awareness and money for charity in a project called Boundless Plains to Share.

AS CASSIE Cohen and Jackson Bursill run along the bitumen, sun beating on their backs, stories of the people who have found a new home in Australia play on a loop in their minds.

Although the pair have shared over 30 stories during their huge trek from Cooktown to Melbourne, one for each day they've been running, there is one story which has touched them more than most.

Emmanuel and Yvette Nkengurutse met at the primary school they both attended in a Tanzanian refugee camp after both families fled civil war in Burundi.

The couple, who now live in Rockhampton, got married in April and are now eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

Emmanuel came to Australia as a refugee in 2007, while Yvette joined him earlier this year after their rekindled their relationship via social media.

Emmanuel teaches maths and science at Central Queensland Christian College, while Yvette is hoping to study when she finds time after the arrival of their little boy in January.

Jackson and Cassie said it was stories like theirs, and the genuine passion people had for sharing their experiences, that fuelled their project Bounding Plains to Share.

Cassie and Jackson with Linda Esguerra at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral on Christmas Day. Contributed

The Melbourne pair said they started with an idea for an adventure, but wanted to make it different from the other fitness for a cause challenges already happening.

They settled on a cause close to both their hearts and planned the journey from Cooktown in Far North Queensland back to Melbourne over 100 days.

They arrived in Rockhampton over Christmas, 1350km into their 4000km run, where they were offered a place to stay by strangers who found their journey on Facebook and wanted to show support.

Jackson said in choosing to do something to support a cause, they wanted to do more than just raise money for Asylum Seeker Resource Centre who provide legal, education, and employment services, as well as healthcare, community development and food to those in need.

That's when they hit upon the idea of sharing the stories of people in the communities they visit.

"There's a lot of people out there, particularly in these remote or regional communities, that don't know there are all these cool refugees and migrants who live in their community and contribute to their community," he said.

Cassie and Jackson take a quick rest on the highway. Contributed

"What we really enjoy is that we're not political.

"We're not trying to make statements about refugee policy or boats or whatever, it's just a really positive message of human stories ... things that people can relate to."

The pair said they often felt a strong emotional connection with the people who have shared their stories.

The recurring theme for both is a realisation that despite very different backgrounds, often people have more common ground with others than they imagine.

Cassie said they were often asking difficult questions, or covering topics you couldn't just usually ask a stranger.

"In general, I think people just look at someone, and they might be the check out person or the ambulance worker, and they don't really think about where they've come from and what they've had to overcome just to be in the same position as people like ourselves have gotten to quite easily," she said.

Rockhampton man James Nien and his family were featured on the Bounding Plains to Share site.

An example of how they want to see the stories change the community can be found in Inderjeet Singh, who is a familiar face among Innisfail locals as one of the town's most popular Harvey Norman Sales reps.

When Cassie and Jackson shared Inderjeet's story, it was shared with the wide Innisfail community and was inundated with comments from people who had been served by or knew Inderjeet but had no idea of his cultural background and were proud to see his story shared.

"There were 60, 70 comments from the local community just pouring in, with people saying 'we should be celebrating our multiculturalism, not shying away from it'," Jackson said.

"This was exactly what we wanted: we engaged with the local community and we got them to realise some of them knew him but they didn't know his story, and it was an incredible story of the amount of work he put in to get his parents out."

