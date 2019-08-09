Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Young family of Emily, mum Jen and Adrian (absent is dad Will) help the homeless of Toowoomba by making and donating care packages, Thursday, August 8, 2019.
The Young family of Emily, mum Jen and Adrian (absent is dad Will) help the homeless of Toowoomba by making and donating care packages, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Kevin Farmer
News

Inspiring Toowoomba 10-year-old helps city's homeless

Matthew Newton
by
12th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEW people can say they've helped 1000 homeless people over the course of their lifetime.

But at the age of 10, that's something Toowoomba's Adrian Young, with the help of his family, has done over the last two or so years.

Confronted by the sight of a man living rough a little over two years ago, the then eight-year-old came up with a heart-warming initiative, putting together care packs for the homeless.

Originally his idea, his younger sister Emily now helps out as well.

Together they piece together the packages and drop them off at Base Services in Toowoomba, or keep some in the car.

"If we see someone on the street we just hand them out to people," Adrian said.

"We make them so people feel like they're not left out and they're loved and cared for."

While the Youngs have been doing their bit to help those doing it tough, Adrian's mum Jennifer said more and more people were joining the ranks of Toowoomba's homeless.

"I actually think we've seen more homeless people in the street than we ever have before in recent time," she said.

"So at night time we will drive the streets and we will always see people setting up bedding. Back two years ago you didn't see as many but now there's a lot more and there's a lot more younger people that we've been seeing."

She said she was incredibly proud of her children.

"Now Emily's got a big involvement in (the project) as well. As a family we all get involved and put lots of effort in to make them," she said.

"But the fact that Adrian initially wanted to do it makes me incredibly proud."

base services homelessness homeless support toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    premium_icon Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    News Ambitious $1.2m program to grow large scale crops and jobs in less than 3 years

    Police searching for armed robber in Koongal

    premium_icon Police searching for armed robber in Koongal

    News Police confirm officers and dogs on the scene, area cordoned off

    Bruce Almighty in Rockets stellar performance in Cairns

    premium_icon Bruce Almighty in Rockets stellar performance in Cairns

    Basketball Coach Tweedy: That's one of the best wins we've had'

    Souths skipper: 'They just stepped up and didn't give up'

    premium_icon Souths skipper: 'They just stepped up and didn't give up'

    Hockey Rocky team reverses last year's CQ League final result