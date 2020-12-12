Insta-famous ’million-a-year’ barber on coke charges

A Brisbane barbershop owner who is accused of trafficking in cocaine from his "million-dollars-a-year" businesses, has appeared in court charged with 26 offences.

Michael Anthony Langanis, 25, who owns Langanis Barber, with barber shops in Brisbane city, Teneriffe and West End, was granted bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Michael Langanis has appeared in court on drug trafficking charges.

Langanis, of Newstead, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, between July and December 12, 11 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and five counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He also is charged with tax-related fraud, uttering a forged document and common assault.

Magistrate Anthony Gett said a charge of contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically related to him not supplying police with his mobile phone password.

Langanis is one of 37 people charged with 215 offences, and one of five charged with cocaine trafficking, as a result of Operation Sierra Gypsy.

The six-month police operation resulted in $272,000 in cash and drugs being seized.

Lawyer Corey Cullen told the court Langanis was a very successful barbershop owner, running his three barber shops over six years.

He said the three businesses grossed one million dollars a year in income.

Langanis was on bail for a number of driving offences when he was arrested, the court heard.

Magistrate Gett said police alleged Langanis distributed illicit drugs, including cocaine, using or involving his barbershop businesses.

Mr Gett said the evidence appeared strong and resulted from police using significant amounts of surveillance, human sources and phone intercepts.

He said search warrants seemed to have supported some drug possession charges.

The quantity of drugs involved and the level of Langanis's alleged criminality for the drug trafficking, had not yet been fully revealed by police, Mr Gett said.

He said if convicted of trafficking there was a strong likelihood he would receive a substantial prison sentence.

Mr Gett granted bail on several conditions, including that he provide a $20,000 surety.

Mr Cullen said Langanis's family were prepared to pay the surety and his mother and sister were in court.

Langanis was ordered to report to police three times a week, have no contact with any co-accused, surrender his passport and not travel internationally.

Benjamin John Lishman Wheeler, 28, a factory worker, of Northgate, who also was charged as a result of the drug operation, also was granted bail on several conditions.

He is barred from having any contact with his co-accused.

"Langanis is his hairdresser. He can go to another barber shop," Wheeler's lawyer, Brendan Beavon, told the magistrate.

Wheeler is charged with 11 offences, including drug trafficking, five counts of supplying dangerous drugs and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The cases against Langanis and Wheeler were adjourned until January 18.

Giovanni Genuario, 26, a barber, who was charged with drug trafficking, 15 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and five other charges, did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody until January 18.

