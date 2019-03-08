Insta-famous mum gets behind wheel after blowing double

Yolanda Genevieve Criaco was caught drink driving after she breathalysed herself at work and blew double the legal blood alcohol limit.

A MOTHER said she "accidentally" drank a large Red Bull and vodka before she breathalysed herself at work, blew twice the legal limit and drove less than two hours later.

Yolanda Genevieve Criaco said she hadn't slept for 24 hours, believed she had stopped drinking at midnight but that her workmates served her an alcoholic beverage which she unknowingly consumed.

She recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1 while at work about 4.30am.

Criaco told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court she then had some food and watched a movie before she thought she was sober enough to drive.

She then blew a blood alcohol concentration of 0.081 when police pulled her over New Year's Day morning about 6.27am.

Criaco pleaded guilty on Thursday to driving over the general alcohol limit.

She apologised to the court for her actions and said she took the matter "extremely seriously".

"I'm a sole parent of my son... I was working really hard trying to get out of a situation with my mother who is drunk and abuses me every night," she told the court.

She then said she misunderstood how long it took for alcohol to "get out of your system" and that she now believes her work breathalyser was faulty.

"I'm not much of a drinker, I still breastfeed, I thought it was 0.05 an hour," she said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Criaco you lose exactly 0.02 per cent each hour, and that you're at the highest concentration an hour after drinking.

Criarco told the court she had just moved from her home on the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane last week to start her own business and study.

She promotes a "holistic" lifestyle, fitness and beauty on her Instagram page which has more than 5700 followers.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.