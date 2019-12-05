Menu
Health

Instagram launches body image initiative

by Steven Trask
5th Dec 2019 8:40 AM

MORE than 50 per cent of Australians between 19 and 30 compare themselves to others on social media, a new survey has found.

The Butterfly Foundation, which supports people with eating disorders, released the results as it announced a new partnership to address body image issues with social media platform Instagram.

The joint campaign between Instagram and the Butterfly Foundation has been dubbed #TheWholeMe.

Butterfly Foundation chief executive Kevin Barrow says social media plays a crucial role influencing how young people see themselves.

"We know that when young people are dissatisfied with their bodies and constantly comparing themselves, they can turn to 'quick fixes' that could potentially develop into an eating disorder," he said.

Instagram spokesman Philip Chua says the social media platform wants its users to feel safe.

"We're honoured to work with the Butterfly Foundation, one of Australia's leading organisations in the fight for positive body image," he said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

