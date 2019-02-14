Instagrammer changing perceptions of farm life

TRAILBLAZER: Emma Moss is in Canberra as part of the ABC Heywire conference.

FOR Southbrook local Emma Moss, Instagram has been a way of sharing her story of life on the land.

The 20-year-old runs an Instagram account called Life on a Station where she shares her photography of life working on cattle stations.

The account has amassed a large following, with almost 16,000 people from all over Australia following Ms Moss to learn about her life. Now Ms Moss wants to expand her focus from the beef industry to the entire agriculture industry.

"I am developing a new Instagram similar to Life on a Station to educate people on the entire agriculture industry," she said.

"It will have the same kind of vibe as Life on a Station. Nice photos, not too preachy or 'agy' for want of a better word. It will be nice to scroll through and see what's happening.

"I want to target consumers who might not be that interested in where their food comes from."

Ms Moss said it was important for people to know where their food came from.

"I don't walk into a room and say thank you electricity or thank you Mr Coal Miner," she said.

"If it's not directly related to them I get why people don't think about it, but it is really important to know where food comes from. You can make conscious decision about it then.

"For instance you could have a positive environmental impact if the food is sourced locally."

The new project will also see Ms Moss travel to schools to educate students on the agriculture industry.

Ms Moss is currently in Canberra as part of the ABC Heywire conference where she is meeting with politicians and other young people to help get her idea off the ground.

She is at the conference as a "Trailblazer," one of 15 young regional Australians identified as making a difference in their communities. The other trailblazers include mental health advocates, event organisers and young community leaders.

"Being here in Canberra is a means of making connections and feeling inspired and supported as well," Ms Moss said.

She said she hoped to launch her new Instagram account by the end of the week.