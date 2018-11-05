Instant access to medical history a 'wonderful' success

Brenda Klein says the My Health Record date base has been 'wonderful' since she started using it.

Maddelin McCosker

FOR years, Brenda Klein carried all of her medical information in a briefcase with her to medical appointments and hospital visits.

At 78 years old, Ms Klein had 'many, many years' of medical history, examination history, medication lists and history plus discharge summaries.

After finding the My Health Record database, which stores all of her medical history in one place, Ms Klein was able to put her briefcase away for good.

"I think it is the most wonderful scheme,” she said.

"Visits to the GP are a lot easier. I don't need to take a briefcase full of notes with me every time I see my doctor or specialist, they already have them.”

Using the My Health Record database, and with a patient's permission, medical professionals can access the medical history of their patient.

For Ms Klein, it makes visits to the hospital or doctors more streamlined.

"In the past six months I've had a number of GP visits and an admission to hospital,” she said.

"When I was discharged from hospital, the nurses at Benevolent had the discharge summary before I'd even got home.”

Since the My Health Record trial began in June at the Benevolent Aged Care facility in Rockhampton, 97 per cent of residents had signed up.

In the six years that My Health Record has been running, more than 6 million people have signed up to the medical history database.