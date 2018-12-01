Insurance Council expects large amount of claims after fires

At least one home was destroyed by the fire at Stanwell Kabra area on Wednesday.

At least one home was destroyed by the fire at Stanwell Kabra area on Wednesday. Allan Reinikka ROK291118afirekab

IN THE midst of catastrophic bushfires in Queensland, insurance agencies are preparing themselves for a large amount of claims to be made on damaged or destroyed property.

As of Friday morning, however, only a handful of claims had been made, according to the Insurance Council, although it may be too early to estimate the full extent of losses.

The council attributes the low claim numbers to the fantastic work of Queensland's emergency services.

Ross Hudson, a Rockhampton insurance broker at Piranha Insurance, says they are yet to receive any claims because property owners will still be assessing any possible damage.

"A lot of people will just be inspecting what they have,” he said.

Ross Hudson said Piranha Insurance hasn't received any insurance claims following this week's devastating fires. Piranha Insurance

"We may see some property claims, as in farm sheds and other equipment damage, but nothing substantial at this time.”

Mr Hudson also added that the heroic work of the rural and urban crews, alongside the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, has saved lives and properties.

"The firefighters have done an exceptionally good job at protecting property,” he said.