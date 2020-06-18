Insurance premium rise likely after CQ hailstorm

This 2020 Kia Cerato with just 35kms on the odometer will go under the hammer on June 19

AFTER almost 1000 insurance claims were lodged by RACQ members following April’s destructive hailstorm which caused considerable damage to cars and homes in Central Queensland, the insurer has revealed people in affected areas may face higher premiums.

But RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said that may partly be attributed to ‘storm chasers’ who continued to doorknock residents trying to coerce them into ‘unnecessary’ repairs.

She warned locals to be aware of the tactics of ‘storm chasers’, who arrived in Rockhampton and Yeppoon to drum up business ­following the ferocious storm.

“Our members tell us they’re still being targeted by these storm chasers, whose aim is to try and convince them to sign a contract to progress an insurance claim, for what’s often non-genuine home or roof repairs,” Ms Ross said. “The problem is, if you sign up, this may allow the ‘storm chaser’ to take over progressing the insurance claim, and if the claim is deemed unnecessary by the insurer, the homeowner is left with the ‘storm chaser’s’ bill.

“It might seem appealing when someone knocks on your door offering to handle repairs to your home, but if a deal seems too good to be true, it generally is, and that’s certainly what we’re seeing here.”

She said that because of this, premiums in the area may rise.

“There are risks to the broader community with insurance premiums because if we see a spike in an area with these unnecessary insurance claims, it can end up being higher premiums for the whole region,” Ms Ross said.

“It is certainly a worry for us and we have seen examples in other areas like Gympie and the Sunshine Coast where this has really wreaked havoc for locals.

“We’ll do everything we can to protect our members with cover at the most affordable price, but we’re asking our members to please be vigilant if you’re approached by a ‘storm chaser.”

Last week it was announced that 141 cars and 33 caravans and campers would go to auction as ‘repairable write-offs’ as a result of the storm.

The cars going up for auction are a result of a flood of insurance claims, including from car yards and will be sold by Pickles on behalf of insurers.

Items include both new cars from dealerships and older cars from private claimants.

Lots will open to bidders online from Friday, June 19.