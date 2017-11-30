Insurance prices to be hot topic at Rocky public forum

Insurance price hikes to be discussed at Rockhampton public forum next week.

Insurance price hikes to be discussed at Rockhampton public forum next week. demaerre

A PUBLIC forum will be held next week in Rockhampton for those residents concerned about insurance premiums price hikes.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the ACCC is investigating why insurance premiums have increased substantially in northern Australia over the past few years.

”Our inquiry aims to identify the barriers that prevent consumers from accessing affordable, appropriate, and comprehensive insurance,” she said.

"As a formal inquiry, we will use our compulsory information gathering powers to access information directly from insurers.

"This is something other inquiries have not been able to do. We are also seeking consumer and industry input on price, policy coverage, and any barriers to consumers getting a better deal.”

The main concerns that the public have raised relate to insurance premiums that have become or are becoming unaffordable, especially for lower income people, the role of body corporate managers and insurance brokers, whether insurers adequately take into account the resilience measures incorporated into particular buildings and the lack of choice between insurers in some areas, particularly for strata insurance.

Generally speaking, people have expressed significant concern about the cost of insurance and the rate that insurance premiums have risen from year to year.

In May 2017, the Australian Government directed the ACCC to conduct a wide-ranging inquiry into the supply of residential building, contents and strata insurance in Northern Australia.

The forums are an opportunity for members of the public to share their views and experiences.

The forum will be held next Tuesday, December 5, at the Travelodge Hotel, Victoria Parade, Rockhampton from 5.30-7.30pm.