Insurance reform ‘urgently’ needed governments barely moving

SOMETHING needs to be "urgently" done about skyrocketing insurance premiums in Townsville and North Queensland before the wet season, Mayor Jenny Hill has said, but major changes are not expected anytime soon.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, conducting an inquiry into insurance in Northern Australia since 2017, released a suite of 28 recommendations in July this year.

Of those, 24 relate to action that the Federal Government can take or legislate for, according to Cairns-based Senator Nita Green. Five of ACCC's recommendations require State Government action.

Both levels of government have called on the other to act while both want the insurance sector to do their part. The Insurance Council of Australia reckons the State and Federal government should be the ones to act.

"Something has to be done about the inequity Townsville and North Queensland residents face on insurance costs compared to the rest of Australia," Cr Hill said.

"The ACCC inquiry confirmed that we are paying twice as much for insurance as people in other parts of the nation.

"We would like to see some of those recommendations implemented for the good of the northern region but we are still sitting and waiting."

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar, Dawson MP George Christensen and Herbert MP Phillip Thompson head to Townsville tomorrow to hear first-hand the issues residents are facing. The MPs will also separately meet with the heads of insurance companies.

Mr Sukkar has flagged introducing legislation to protect Australians from unfair contract terms in insurance contracts by year end, a move "consistent" with an ACCC recommendation he said.

"Tackling the problem of insurance affordability in Northern Australia is a complex issue," he said.

Mr Christensen said of the ACCC's recommendations so far, only the one that asks for the State Government to remove stamp duty addresses the issue of insurance prices.

State Treasurer Jackie Trad said stamp duty was not the problem with insurance in North Queensland, rather it was the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters which pushed up prices and reduced competition.

"The (State Government) understands the impact that severe weather events have, and we are getting on with the job of helping to lower insurance premiums for North Queenslanders," Ms Trad said.

Senator Green branded Mr Christensen's "fight for action" call a "cynical ploy".

The Dawson MP has set up a dedicated website to hear from residents and has made a three-point proposal of action, two of which relate to lobbying his own government.

"Backbenchers, both inside and outside the Government, always need to lobby the Government for changes," Mr Christensen said.

The community forum will be held at the QCWA Hall tomorrow at 10am.