Integral Fish stockers warn Rookwood needs a barra offset

About 450 barramundi fingerlings were released into Lake Awoonga by the Gladstone Area Water Board. Matt Harris GLA140319FISH

MAJOR party candidates are being lobbied to protect emerging fishing tourism on the Fitzroy River to keep Rockhampton's title as the "home of the barramundi”.

With the LNP and the ALP committed to the Rookwood Weir project, a Fitzroy River Fish Stocking Association representative said both parties needed to commit to offsetting the effects on barramundi stocks posed by the project.

The group has stocked the lower Fitzroy River with barramundi fingerlings, among other species, since the late 1980's, but in recent years, has found it difficult to source a reliable supply of fingerlings for regular releases into the river.

FRFSA president Andrew McClelland said with the profile of the barra fishery in the lower Fitzroy River gaining national and international prominence, stocking barra fingerlings inthe system was more important than ever.

"We can never replace solid natural barra recruitment,” Mr McLelland said.

"The problem is that wild barra recruitment is primarily reliant on a very specific set of environmental conditions coming together, and this situation only occurs once or twice a decade on average.”

Mr McClelland said dams and weirs required an offset for the species.

"With every new weir placed on a system like the Fitzroy, there is an inevitable reduction in the normal flow regime downstream of the structure,” he said.

"The Rookwood Weir is going to be built, so what we are suggesting it that government commit to providing an ongoing offset to the downstream community by way of significant funding support for the construction and running of a barramundi hatchery near Rockhampton.”

Mr McClelland said Rockhampton Regional Council's "Advance Rockhampton” initiative had identified an aquaculture precinct including a fish hatchery, close to the river in West Rockhampton.

"An offset associated with the Rookwood Weir to assist with the initial hatchery construction then ongoing annual financial support for the running of the facility would be a wonderful thing for the Rockhampton community and local economy,” he said.

"We have no doubt that the community would wholeheartedly support this offset to ensure the barra stocks in the Fitzroy are maintained consistently into the future.”

The FRSFA asked both Ms Landry and Mr Robertson to support the offset proposal and take it back to their respective parties for a commitment prior to the federal election on May 18.

Councillor and keen angler Tony Williams said the project had his full support and that it was a proposal that he could see the entire council getting behind.

Cr Williams said school groups would be able to put aquaculture into their curriculum if such a project went ahead.

The group estimates $1.5million would be needed to set up the hatchery and a further $150,000 a year to employ workers and for upkeep of the facility.