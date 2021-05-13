Brothers charged over junior footy brawl

Two men charged after allegedly being involved in a junior football assault which left a man hospitalised with severe facial injuries have applied for bail, while two others are expected to make applications later today.

Crestmead brothers Griffith Lilomaiava, 19, and Talapuse Tuialii, 36, were both arrested on Tuesday and charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm following the alleged incident Wynnum's Kitchener Park on Sunday during an Under-13 Division 1 game between Wynnum-Manly and Logan Brothers.

Griffith Lilomaiava, 19, leaves Wynnum Wynnum Magistrates Court after being charged over a brawl at a junior rugby league game at Wynnum on Sunday. Picture: John Gass

Mr Tuialii was also charged with a second count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Two others, a 24-year-old Inala man and a 26-year-old Slacks Creek man, were arrested on Wednesday and are due to face Wynnum Magistrates Court later today.

Video of the incident was made public during the week, however there is no suggestion those charged can been seen in the footage.

Brisbane father Josh Jones, 35, who was left hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted at a junior rugby league game on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Both were charged with grievous bodily harm, while one was also charged with assault occasioning bodily harm relating to the alleged victim Josh Jones' father, Ricki.

Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava both made applications for bail via solicitor Kurt McDonald.

The court heard the incident was allegedly touched off by Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava, who were seated behind Mr Jones.

Snr Const Ross told the court there had been "friendly banter" between Mr Jones and the two co-defendant brothers, seated behind him, for most of the game, until the duo allegedly became "aggressive and intimidating" towards Mr Jones once Logan Brothers' lead blew out.

Crestmead man Talapuse Tuialii, 36. Picture: Facebook

Mr Jones, Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava exchanged words, before Mr Tuialii put his arms around Mr Jones, whispered in his ear, "You better get out of here," before he and Mr Lilomaiava "punched and kicked" Mr Jones, sending him "flying to the bottom" of the grandstand, taking out 59-year-old in the process, Snr Const Ross said.

Snr Const Ross told the court Mr Jones then "fled" onto the field to get away from Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava.

Mr Lilomaiava, as well as two co-accuseds due to front court later today, then "pursued" Mr Jones onto the field, the court heard, allegedly laying into him with a series of punches and kicks.

Mr Tuialii had been physically restrained initially from joining the "melee" on the field, before he allegedly broke free and delivered "at least one" punch to the back of Mr Jones' head, the court heard.

Snr Const Ross told the court this punch was the one which felled Mr Jones, leaving him "more susceptible" the alleged flurry of "kicks and stomps" which broke both of Mr Jones' eye sockets, his nose and his cheekbone.

Crestmead man Griffith Lilomaiava, 19. Picture: Facebook

The stomps were allegedly delivered by Mr Lilomaiava, four of them while Mr Jones was struggling on the ground and a fifth while he was lying unconscious.

Snr Const Ross described the case against Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava, who live together, as "compelling", noting "distinctive" clothing was found at their residence during a search warrant on Tuesday, as well as a vehicle seen leaving the field in the aftermath of the alleged assault.

Defence lawyer Kurt McDonald indicated the matter would likely be headed to trial for a jury to determine which defendant was responsible for which injuries.

He noted Mr Tuialii and Mr Lilomaiava were both New Zealand citizens and may be facing action from the Department of Immigration should they be convicted.

He noted Mr Tuialii was the sole breadwinner for his wife and five children.

Mr McDonald further noted both men held down steady jobs through which they could contribute to the community.

Mr Tuialli was denied bail in light of a previous conviction in 2009 for assault occasioning bodily harm.

Mr Lilomaiava was granted bail to reside at an address in Marsden on conditions including that he surrender his passport, report seven days a week to police, and not attend within 50m of an organised sporting event.

Magistrate Zachary Sarra described the alleged incident as a "feeding frenzy" with an "intense degree of violence".

Originally published as 'Intense degree of violence': Brothers charged over junior footy brawl