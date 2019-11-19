Intensely close call for firey

Ben Matthews, Mitch Simmons, Gary McGhee, Kaine Latifi, Luke Frenken and Owen Buckle at the Altons Down Rural Fire Brigade. Taken by Jann Houley.

Ben Matthews, Mitch Simmons, Gary McGhee, Kaine Latifi, Luke Frenken and Owen Buckle at the Altons Down Rural Fire Brigade. Taken by Jann Houley.

THE Capricorn Coast fires last weekend are the “wildest” fires Luke Frenken has seen in over a decade.

Luke Frenken has been a volunteer at the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade since he was 16.

The first ever fires he covered were the 2009 fires on Caulfield Cup day at Koongal.

But even they don’t stack up to the recent inferno at Cobraball and Bungundarra.

The crew responded on Saturday afternoon to immediate structure protection.

They tried to save as many structures as they could but it was “hot, windy and intense”.

“The fire created its own weather pattern, the wind just keep changing,” he said.

The flames of the fire were 20 metres high in the tree tops and weren’t touching the ground, making it even harder.

“Just the heat of it and intensity of it,” Luke said.

The dryness, high temperature and humidity all created a snowball effect that saw the fires rapidly spread across the bushland in just a matter of hours.

Luke did 18 hours on Saturday and was back again on Sunday and Monday doing 14- hour days.

The entire time it was non-stop, go, go, go, chasing the raging fires.

On Saturday he had a close call and thought for the first time ever he may not survive.

He and another firey were saving a house on Mt Rae Rd and a fire storm struck.

There was no opening to leave the house and the property. They got in the truck to try to outrun the fire but it was on their tails.

“We didn’t see any chance to get out, the driveway was engulfed in flames, we even couldn’t physically see where we were,” Luke said.

“I thought it was the end.”

But finally an opening appeared and they took their lifeline.

“It just comes to the point where our lives are always first,” he said.

“You put your life on the line but it’s very hard to leave when you don’t know if that house is going to survive.”

“It’s gut wrenching to make that decision, you’re not a paid staff and it’s hard to make those sort of calls.”

They did their best and it worked – that house was saved as was the neighbour’s.

Fifteen homes and 28 sheds in total were lost in the fires.

“It’s not a nice thing to call over the radio, people live there.

“Now they don’t have a roof over their head,” Luke said.

“But it could have been a lot worse than it was.

“We all banded together and saved what we could.”