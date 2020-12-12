Menu
Bite Club was set up by Dave Pearson after he was attacked by a shark at Crowdy Head in 2011
Interactive map: Every NSW shark attack in recorded history

12th Dec 2020 6:16 AM
NSW had not suffered a fatal shark attack in five years but then, within a month, two people were killed in the state's waters this year.

Rob Pedretti was the first to suffer fatal injuries when he was attacked by a great white shark while surfing at Salt Beach, Kingscliff, in June.

The following month 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was attacked while surfing at Wooli Beach and later succumbed to his injuries.

NSW has had a long history of shark attacks and while the north coast has been the most recent hot spot, the popular beaches of Sydney and Sydney Harbour itself have suffered their own tragedies.

Check out the complete list of NSW shark attacks in our INTERACTIVE MAP below.

bite club nsw shark attack sharks

