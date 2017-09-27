Interactive museum among Rocky holiday activities

LEARNING FUN: Having fun at the FLOW centre during a recent school holidays are (left) Liam, 6, and Larissa Murphy.

JUST because school is out, it doesn't mean children have to stop learning in Rockhampton.

Kids who love science, the natural world or playing with gadgets should check out FLOW, based out of the Old Post Office building on East St.

FLOW is an interactive museum set up by the Fitzroy Basin Association to teach children and adults about natural resource management in the CQ region.

This includes interactive 3D maps showing farmland and waterways, beautiful high-quality photos of native animals and plant life, and heaps of information about how we can look after our land and water.

FLOW is offering a free school holiday program where, along with its normal range of activities, the museum has Central Queensland's first augmented reality sandbox.

Images are projected onto the sand, which can then be played with to teach kids about geography and landscapes.

FLOW is free all school holidays and opens Tuesday to Thursday 10am-3pm.

For booking information, phone 4999 2800.