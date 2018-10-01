Menu
FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will emerge from this site in 2019 if all goes according to plan.
Environment

Interactive soil mapping promotes CQ ahead of Rookwood Weir

Michelle Gately
by
1st Oct 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERACTIVE mapping is being used to promote Rockhampton region's agricultural opportunities.

Advance Rockhampton is creating the mapping tool to guide investment and take advantage of the opportunities Rookwood Weir will create.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the organisation had worked with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on a package for existing and future landholders.

The information shows opportunities for intensive livestock, new high-value crops, and horticulture.

"Where information was available - we have collated that information, where there were gaps - we have filled them so that we could develop an interactive map which shows the various soil types, environmental constraints, vegetation management and flood risk along the Fitzroy River from Rookwood to Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"Our region has a long history in small crops and I'm particularly excited to see new interest in small crops farming close in the city area.”

MAP: Rookwood Weir's proposed location.
Rockhampton is famous for its beef production, and cattle accounted for $130 million of the region's 2015/16 gross value of $168 million from agriculture.

However, horticulture and crops were also important producers, accounting for $26 million and $4.2 million respectively.

Cr Strelow said producers were a key part of research to determine how the region can best benefit from the weir.

"Rookwood will be the catalyst for significant increases in the local crop portfolio and we have been working with farmers to present options for introducing new high value crops or expanding current production including macadamias, avocados and mangos,” she said.

"Our capability to produce such a diverse range of product, combined with our airport's capabilities to operate as an international freight and logistics hub, positions us as the agricultural powerhouse of Queensland.”

A final decision on the State Government's funding of Rookwood Weir is pending, but preparatory works could start once announced.

Construction is expected to take place over two dry seasons, 2020 and 2021, with water supply potentially available by the end of 2022.

View the interactive mapping here.

