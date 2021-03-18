Intercity Cup football first for region

The leading senior men’s and women’s players from Central Queensland and Wide Bay will battle it out in the Central Coast Intercity Cup in Rockhampton in May. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE.

The best players from Central Queensland and Wide Bay will go head-to-head in a football first for the region.

The Central Coast Intercity Cup, featuring senior men’s and women’s teams from the two zones, will be played at the Frenchville Sports Club in Rockhampton on Saturday, May 1.

Andy Allan, general manager – Central Coast region, was excited to announce the initiative.

“Throughout my time as general manager of the Central Coast region, many clubs, players and volunteers have highlighted the excitement of the region when teams from Wide Bay played against teams from Central Queensland,” he said.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that we aim to bring this excitement back to the region by giving our most talented players an opportunity to showcase their skills in a best versus best setting.

“This is a fantastic example of zones working collaboratively to create stronger development opportunities for aspiring players in the region.”

Allan said opportunities to play representative football were crucial to developing pathways for players to participate at a higher level.

“The Central Coast Intercity Cup is set to be a valuable experience for all players involved,” he said.

“The initiative also aligns with Football Queensland’s strategic plan, which outlines a focus on delivering high-quality participation experiences and providing accessible talent pathways for all players.”

