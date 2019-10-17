Interest from Korean agent

Teys General Manager of Operations Wasantha Mudannayake, General Manager of Corporate Services Tom Maguire and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow with some of the new Teys employees from Korea in February 2018.

A MIGRATION agent is expected to visit the region this month. The Advance Rockhampton September report states they will be assisting a Sydney-based migration agent who is visiting mid-October. The visit is expected to focus on agriculture, property development, education and food manufacturing.

Another delegation visit from Korean Government agency HRD Korea will take place on October 21. The vocational and education training program will visit Teys and SMW.

The program sees Korean trainees sent to Rockhampton to undergo 12 months on the job training at Teys Brothers abattoir. Students receive a Certificate II in Meat Processing. The first intake of students was in January 2018.