Interest in abandoned riverfront restaurant mounts

ACTION is heating up at The Edge Bar and Restaurant on Rockhampton’s riverfront with two lease offers presented to the site owners.

The Victoria Parade venue has been vacant since September 2018 following a sudden closure.

The Morning Bulletin understand the Singapore-based owners are in negotiations with two parties who have expressed interest in the lease.

The owners took the previous lessee, Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd, to court in 2019, for breaching its 10-year lease which was signed in 2016.

The first year of lease cost $182,000.

The owners filed a claim for past and future rent of nearly $2 million with Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow, following a hearing in May, ordering Merlot Gordon pay $128,175.56 in outstanding rent, costs involved in terminating the lease, interest and court costs.

Merlot Gordon has since gone into liquidation.

The venue was first listed for a reduced $130,000 per annum and further drastically reduced to $70,000.

It is owned by a Singaporean group of investors that bough it for close to $2 million in 2015.

The group has also spent $1.9 million on the fit-out of the bar and restaurant.