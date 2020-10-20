Interest in East Street soars with five new businesses
ROCKHAMPTON’S main street has seen a flurry of activity lately with a handful of new shops opening in East St.
The latest new business opened this week with Little Poppy, a takeaway café serving food and coffees.
The café is located next to Silly Sollys and has been opened by the owners of the café 45 East, formerly The Workshop.
Crazy Clarks has announced they are opening a Christmas shop on October 24.
It is to be located at 103 East St, which is the former Radio Rentals store.
Yeppoon retail shop Hippie Garage is also in the midst of doing a shop fit out to open a store in East St.
The Yeppoon store opened in mid-2017 and sells coffee, clothing and homewares.
Down the other end of East St near the Oxford Hotel, Le Craft Industries opened last month.
The business is a collective of cosmetic artists offering services of cosmetic tattooing on brows, lips, eyeliner and freckles, traditional tattooing, body piercing, brow lamination, professional makeup and lash extensions.
In real estate sales, Mandersons Dance Centre, a 543m2 building, on the corner of East and Derby Sts sold in June this year for $467,500.
The Zambreros building at 93 East St sold in late last year for $1.175 million.
The three-level commercial building also includes the tenancy of Condon Financial and has basement parking.
Looking at properties still available, there is a number of leases on the market now.
75 East St
Close to the newsagency.
Shop 1 is 240m2, shop 2 is 180m2 and upstairs has been fitted out as office.
$200m2.
43 – 47 East St
Next door to 45East (formerly The Workshop) and was previously an optometrist.
$26,000 per annum.
80 East St
Old Post Office building, fully fitted out restaurant with full commercial kitchen and bar.
1/103 East St
Office space, $2,500.
124 East St
More than 300m2, good frontage, high ceilings and amenities.
$250 p/w.
145 East St
62sqm office space, $250 p/w.
180 East St
Archer Brothers Coffee Bar.
Modern fit-out, option for purchasers to buy or rent to buy all equipment and furniture.
$40,000 per annum.
Shop 11/77 East St
Full glass windows displays, 38m2.
$1,115 lease.
143 East St
300m2 space, $200 p/m2.
97 East St
Ex-bank premises, opposite Stewarts, 300m2 over three levels.
$46,00 per annum.
116 East St
300m2 with an office fit-out.
$40,000 per annum.
77 East St
Units ranging from 26m2 to 162m2 ground floor, first floor suites/studios from 26m2 to 126m2.
From $7,000 p/a.
161 East St
120sqm office/retail space across from Australia Post.
$20,000 per annum.
74 East St
Total floor 2,382m2, single or multi-tenancy considered.