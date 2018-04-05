Interest swells in Tide Residences Maroochydore

INTEREST in Tide Residences Maroochydore continues to grow as eager buyers register for terrace homes in the first stage of the boutique development.

Designed to appeal to families, down-sizers and investors alike, Tide Residences will ultimately comprise 169 high-quality, three and four-bedroom terrace homes set within beautifully landscaped grounds that feature a recreational pool, barbecue and private entertaining area.

Residents will enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a private community situated off Broadwater Avenue West, just a stone's throw from the scenic Maroochy riverfront and an easy distance from the revitalised town centre.

Dennis Family Corporation director, Grant Dennis, says the company's aim is to create a community that taps into the coastal vibe that is a big part of everyday life in Maroochydore.

"Building a sense of community is a major priority, and with a boutique waterfront development like Tide Residences, we aim to create a sense of connection between the residents and the broader local community," says Mr Dennis.

"With this in mind, we have briefed Tide's team of architects, interior designers and landscape architects to design a beautiful residential estate that is sophisticated and contemporary, with a connection to the local environment of riverfront pathways, park lands and green spaces."

In preparing a design concept for the development, designers at architectural and interiors studio Arqus Design have focussed on creating a visual connection with the river and ocean through the use of organic textures and light colours, combined with exterior landscaping that features a number of open spaces and entertaining options.

The one and two-storey terrace homes feature floorplans that embrace breezy, open-plan living and offer easy flow from the living spaces through to private, landscaped rear courtyards.

Tide Residences' award-winning sales agent, Amber Werchon, is looking forward to presenting the high-end development to the local community and further afield.

"I am excited our team has been chosen as selling agent for the Tide Residences project," she said.

"The development will not only create valuable local jobs during the construction phase, it will ultimately be home to around 450 Sunshine Coast residents."

MAROOCHYDORE

Tide Residences, 225 Broadwater Av West

3-4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

What: Tide Residences: 169 high-quality three and four-bedroom terrace homes

Features: Sizes of homes: living 172-186sq m, courtyard 67-133sq m. Complex with recreational pool, barbecue and private entertaining area

Prices: From $445,000

Contact: (07) 3457 8623