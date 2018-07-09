Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fernando Hierro has quit as Spain coach.
Fernando Hierro has quit as Spain coach.
Soccer

Hierro ends short reign as Spain coach

9th Jul 2018 8:01 AM

SPAIN'S interim coach Fernando Hierro has cut his ties with the Spanish Football Federation following the team's disastrous exit from the World Cup last week, the organisation said on Sunday.

"After many kilometres travelled together, the Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro have called an end to their relationship now that Spain have finished their participation in the World Cup," said a statement on the Spain team's website.

"The last Spain coach has declined to return to his old job as sporting director of the Federation in order to look for new horizons and new professional challenges."

Hierro was named sporting director for the second time in 2017 but was unexpectedly catapulted into the role of national team coach the day before the World Cup began when Julen Lopetegui was sacked after agreeing to join Real Madrid.

Under the former Real Madrid defender, who previously had just one season's experience as a coach with Real Oviedo, Spain won one of their four games in Russia, a 1-0 victory over Iran in Group B, and drew 3-3 with Portugal and 2-2 with Morocco.

They finished top of Group B but suffered a shock elimination by hosts Russia in the last 16 last Sunday in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw. "The Federation would like to thank Fernando Hierro for his commitment and sense of responsibility for taking charge of the national team in extraordinary circumstances and his other roles for the organisation, which will always be his home," added the statement.

Related Items

Show More
fernando hierro spain football world cup world cup 2018

Top Stories

    Rocky woman scores another fashion win at cup day

    premium_icon Rocky woman scores another fashion win at cup day

    Fashion & Beauty She travels across Queensland competing in race day fashions of the field

    Boy gang use screwdriver in Berserker shop break-in attempt

    premium_icon Boy gang use screwdriver in Berserker shop break-in attempt

    Crime Police arrest three 13-year-old boys at the scene while two escape

    • 9th Jul 2018 9:52 AM
    Frenchville storms back from early deficit to win by six

    premium_icon Frenchville storms back from early deficit to win by six

    Sport Michael Cay, Harry Dean score doubles in CQ Premier League clash

    • 9th Jul 2018 8:40 AM
    Large shed fire in early hours of the morning at Mt Morgan

    Large shed fire in early hours of the morning at Mt Morgan

    Breaking It is not believed to be suspicious at this stage

    • 9th Jul 2018 8:39 AM

    Local Partners