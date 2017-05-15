International acts in Rocky's pipeline sure to bolster business

A HEAVING crowd of 1150 "Duk's nuts”, unified in their love for live entertainment belted out the bangers in a pivotal night for Rocky's music culture.

When Aussie DJs Peking Duk dropped news their Clowntown Tour was Rockhampton bound, excitement became palpable for the ultimately sold-out show.

It is this collective yearning for major headliners which Allenstown Hotel entertainment manager Jade Reynolds believes will fuel the city's growing live music scene.

But the benefits don't stop on the dance floor, with Jade adamant Friday night's concert was proof when one venue does well, it bolsters other businesses.

Peking Duk belt the bangers at the Allenstown Hotel Friday night to a 1100-strong crowd.

With fans pouring in from Emerald, Gladstone and Mackay, Jade said local hotels and motels were packed out, and many kept the party going at other licensed CBD venues.

Allenstown hotel even booked out 10 rooms at the Best Western to support the band.

Though tight-lipped, Jade confirmed two more "Triple J-based” bands are in the pipeline for the Allenstown venue, which only months ago lured an equally massive crowd when the Reubens rocked out.

Originally from Brisbane, Jade only planned to lend a hand at the ALH Group venue for a few weeks.

More than a year later, she is invested in a city she believes has huge potential to lock in major acts, traditionally reserved for a city audience.

Great Western entertainment manager Beau Thomas, of Tobe Entertainment, is also of the firm belief Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland deserves more.

Icehouse perform at the Great Western Hotel. Sharyn O'Neill ROK011016sicehous

In his spare time he finds himself "fighting battles” to secure major acts, but said locals needed to play their part and commit early.

He explained promoters are looking to pre-purchase ticket sales as a gauge of confidence, with low sales prior to the event posing too high a risk.

He was among the Duk's nuts Friday night, a show he declared a "promoter's dream”, and shares Jade's sentiment on the benefits to the broader community.

"The crowd came in, loved the show, they have a drink or two, then they head up town and support other pubs; the entire town is benefiting,” he said.

"It means in town, in the CBD, people are sleeping, eating and drinking and supporting the whole community, which is something we love, and the current owners of the Great Western love.”

Busby Marou at the Great Western Hotel. Allan Reinikka ROK180217abusbyma

Beau is doing his part to show promoters Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland love a good night out with legends of their genres Lee Kernaghan and Pete Murray on the Great Western bill in coming months, as well as former Rocky boy Judah Kelly, of The Voice fame, headlining at this weekend's PBR.

Kernaghan is already proving the allure of big acts, with 70% of ticket sales coming from outside Rocky.