International airport emergency to be tested in Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON Airport will be a hive of activity on Wednesday, with emergency responders and flashing lights covering the site during a simulated emergency exercise.

The field exercise, a Level II incident named 'After Dark International Diversion', is designed to test the effectiveness and validity of the Airport Emergency Plan and ensure effective communication can take place across a number of agencies.

"This exercise involves an international A320 plane which reports fumes in the cabin and diverts to Rockhampton late in the evening - after most of the airport staff have left - for an emergency landing,” Councillor Neil Fisher said.

"Local emergency response agencies, and many community support organisations that may be called upon to assist in the event of a local disaster, will all take part.

"They will be able familiarise themselves with the response plan, the airport facility, and see how best to work together when many of the usual airport staff wouldn't be on site.

"Of course, we would all be very happy if these plans never have to be used for real, but it's important that we prepare for emergencies just in case.”

It's the first time the airport will stage a field exercise at night.

Residents should not be alarmed with the increase of emergency response vehicles within the airport precinct from approximately 5.30pm to 9pm tonight.