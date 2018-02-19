International antique expert weighs in on CQ's best pieces

Paul Atterbury holds up one of Cherie's antiques as he explains some of its history to the crowd at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School on Sunday.

CHERIE Weatherall walked into an antiques event yesterday with a bundle of crockery and walked out with a story.

The Rockhampton woman was one of more than 100 keen collectors all eager to learn more about antiques their migrant ancestors contributed to the making of modern Australia.

Scores of paintings, porcelain and prints lined the stage Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School on Sunday where a famous antiques appraiser analysed their possessions.

BBC presenter, Paul Atterbury, transfixed the crowd with his knowledge in a two-hour session held by Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Rockhampton, charming the attendees with his British wit.

Mr Atterbury, who has been a host on Antiques Roadshow for 27 years, brought life to the objects and explained the historical significance like it rolled off his tongue.

Ms Weatherall said she learned a lot from his insights, including the history of an original cobalt blue cup and saucer set.

Believed to be made in the 1700s, Ms Weatherall said her mother brought it over from Scotland in the early 1900s.

"I don't know the significance of it, but it must have been special for her to bring it over,” she said.

Despite Mr Atterbury not being able to find any makers mark, he explained the uniqueness of the "handless tea cup”.

"I'd heard about them before but didn't know too much about them,” Ms Weatherall said.

"I also learned the history of the photo on the cup and how it would have been transferred to fit the small size.”

Mr Atterbury said in the thousands of objects he has seen, he remembers them by their stories.

"An object can have a lot of power because of the history,” he said

"Everything has had a life before it falls in the hands of its new owners.”

Mr Atterbury said there was one particular moment in 2005 that stood out from the rest where someone brought in a flag from the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

"We were in Australia and a colleague was rolling out this big flag on the ground,” he said.

"Turned out it was from Admiral Nelson's ship.

"Those moments really make your heart race.”

As generations of history are passed on in families, Mr Atterbury said it was important that special items didn't fall into the wrong hands.

"It's very important to write down why the object is so significant to you,” he said.

"When it is one day passed on to your children they need to realise its importance so it doesn't end up in an opp shop.”