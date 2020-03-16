International conference in Rocky next month postponed due to coronavirus

AN international conference hosted by CQUniversity and Teys Australia that was to take place in the beef capital next month has been postponed due to coronavirus.

CQUniversity made the announcement at 1pm today the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association has postponed its Northern Conference.

The conference was scheduled to be held in Rockhampton next month, due to the public health risks and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Hosted by CQUniversity and Teys Australia in Rockhampton, the event was set to provided meat science training and career development networking to university students from across Australia, as well as young beef industry professionals.

However, with up to 100 people expected to be in close contact at the event and visiting numerous work sites in the Rockhampton region, the committee has decided the community’s health and safety must take precedence.

“While communities all around the world would love to be operating business as usual, the challenges presented by coronavirus are unique and extreme – at times like this we all have a responsibility to support the efforts of our community leaders and public health officials in limiting the spread of this highly-infectious virus,” ICMJ Northern Committee chair and Teys Biloela manager Ethan Mooney said.

“With this in mind the organising committee has taken what we believe is a sensible decision to postpone the 2020 conference until the such time as the risks to public health have been minimised.”

A number of universities and large organisations, which were expected to attend, have also instituted restrictions on non-essential travel.

“By making the decision early, four weeks out from the event, we hope that we can provide attendees, speakers, event partners and sponsors, with the certainty they need to adjust their plans,” Mr Mooney said.

“We will be contacting each of our partner organisations and will keep the lines of communication open with them as we make plans to re-convene the conference hopefully later this year.”

The ICMJ Association is a not-for-profit organisation, supported by Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processing Corporation, with a mission to ‘Inspire and develop future professionals in the global red meat industry’.

Now in its 30th year of existence, the Australian ICMJ has a long and successful reputation of attracting graduates to careers in the red meat industry.