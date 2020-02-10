International couple loves CQ farmstay

INTERNATIONAL couple Menekse and James Humphrey love Dave and Becc Farrell’s Alkoomi Adventure Farm so much they plan on stopping by on their way back from up north again.

Wiping the sweat from their faces, the muggy 30-degree weather was a far cry from what they were used to.

Meneske, who is from Turkey, and James, who is from America, both live in Germany and are making their way around the world.

The couple had an overnight stay at Alkoomi and were sad to be leaving on Monday morning.

“It’s lovely, it’s really nice,” Meneske said.

“We stayed in another place the night before and it was so different, for the same price.”

They described Alkoomi as “heaven” and were very pleased they got fresh eggs for breakfast.

The pair stopped by on their way to the Whitsundays.

They have spent some time in Australia with a month in Melbourne, a few weeks in Sydney, and a ­couple of weeks in Fingal Head in northern New South Wales.

They went to Fraser Island where they got up close with the famous dingoes.

“They came right up to us,” Meneske said.

“They aren’t shy, they came really close,” James said.

They missed out on the sunset tour on Sunday night at Alkoomi as it started to rain and Meneske had a work call for her travel business.

“Maybe on the way back we will stay here again,” Meneske said.

“That is how great it is, worth up and another stop on the way back,” James said.

“It’s really nice that they do this.”

The Humphrey’s travels can be found at Puttering Around The World on their website and Instagram.