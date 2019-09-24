International eyes focus on exclusive resort-style mansion

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 5 Entrance Island, Bokarina, which backs onto Lake Kawana, was built in 2017 by its current owners.

A MULTI-million-dollar mansion sitting on a rare 2000sq m block inside in an exclusive island estate is creating a swarm of international inquiries.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 5 Entrance Island, Bokarina, which backs onto Lake Kawana, was built in 2017 by its current owners.

Jennifer Trafford Property agent Jennifer Trafford said the home had a resort-style feel to it, and loomed large when driving over the Lake Kawana Boulevard bridge.

She said it was part of an iconic estate, with the property completed with palm trees, lap and kid's pools, media room and outdoor entertainment.

5 Entrance Island, Bokarina is on the market for offers more than $2.4m. .

"What the developers achieved in that estate is absolutely fantastic," Ms Trafford said.

"This property has had local interest but more coming internationally and interstate.

She said Bokarina was a great suburb to buy in considering all the development happening in the area.

Ms Trafford and her business partner Scott have built and lived right across the Coast for the past 31 years, including at Twin Waters, Pelican Waters and Minyama.

5 Entrance Island, Bokarina.

She said the quality of the package compared to Mooloolah Island's homes but with more value for money.

"It's relaxing, peaceful, quiet and you're so close to everything so you can just duck out," she said.

"You can walk to the hospital (or) to the beach under Nicklin Way.

"It's good value for money in such a good area.

"Where else can you get this much land close to the beach? Tanawha or Forest Glen maybe?"