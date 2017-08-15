International fitness chain to raise the bar of CQ fitness

OPENING: Brothers Reece and Mace Robinson will open Yeppoon's newest gym next month after the council gave their F45 business the tick.

THE Robinson brothers are reshaping Yeppoon fitness.

The sibling duo today became the latest in the growing group fitness phenomenon, F45, with plans to open their brand-new centre early next month.

Co-owner Mace Robinson received word the Livingstone Shire Council had approved their proposal for vacant CBD building, 29 Arthur St, Yeppoon during this morning's ordinary meeting.

His brother, Reece, said the aim was to "create a community within a community”, and the local pair thought there's no better place for it than in Yeppoon.

Reece Robinson is one half of the sibling duo set to open the new F45 gym in Yeppoon next month.

The Robinsons' proposal was one of two gym applications approved by the LSC today; the second is appointment-only personal training centre Project Rebuild, which will operate from a shed behind 18 Wattle St, Yeppoon.

Mace said he and his brother have lived in the region since they were 13, and knew Yeppoon and Rockhampton were missing out when they first discovered F45 in Brisbane.

The fitness franchise has grown to 750 gyms worldwide in four years, and secured deal with the NBA.

Mace said while there were plenty of traditional gyms, people were starting to gravitate towards team training.

"Coming in and doing that 45 minute exercise, get in and go,” Mace said.

"It's all state of the art training, there's heart-rate monitors, nine plasma TVs to monitor your workouts.

"If you are unsure on your workout you can look up and they show you how to do it.”

Brothers Reece and Mace Robinson will open the new F45 gym in Yeppoon next month after the Livingstone Shire Council gave their plan the go-ahead.

On top of that, two personal trainers to every class foster the group sessions.

Mace said from inception to reality, the plan had progressed quickly and the pair are keen to "get up and running”.

"It came about in February, and I talked to my brother about it and we got into it, went to Sydney and spoke to the headquarters,” Mace said of the business' origins.

"They are happy to put one here, we are just finalising the fitout and plan to open on September 2.”

Joining the Robinsons is a Sydney-based manager, who will make the move to the Capricorn Coast for the job.