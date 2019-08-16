International Group 1 winner to stand at stud in CQ

MAJOR COUP: Clinton Thompson (pictured with resident stallion Instinction) has secured international Group 1 winner Dominant to stand at stud.

IN a major coup for the thoroughbred breeding industry in Central Queensland, Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant is set to stand at Palm Valley Thoroughbreds.

Stud master Clinton Thompson confirmed yesterday that his Tungamull operation had struck a deal with the owner of the Group 1 winning entire.

The now 12-year-old black horse Dominant, by Irish stallion Cacique out of the British mare Es Que, won the 2400m Hong Kong Vase in 2013 when ridden by superstar jockey Zac Purton and trained by the legendary John Moore.

More significantly, in taking out the international Group 1 feature that year, the grandson of the great Danehill defeated the Caulfield and Melbourne Cup winner Dunaden, and three-time Melbourne Cup runner-up Red Cadeaux.

Dominant started his career in England and raced predominantly in Hong Kong, also winning the Listed Queen Mother Memorial Cup (2400m) there back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

His 39-start career yielded five victories, from 1400m to 2400m, and more than $2.5 million in earnings.

Thompson will be hoping the addition of Dominant to Palm Valley's stallion roster, which also includes Instinction (sire of record-breaking mare Paradis Imperial) and Skylimit, fills the void left by the loss of his renowned Queensland stallion Real Saga who died in February.

The stud master, who is also a very capable thoroughbred trainer, said Dominant's acquisition had come out of the blue.

"It definitely came way out of left field,” Thompson said.

"A friend of mine who knows the owner (of Dominant) put her onto us.

"We will know in the next day or so when he's due to arrive.”

Thompson said Dominant would stand for a service fee of $4400 inclusive.

French horse Dunaden (right) ridden by Christophe Lemaire wins the 2011 Melbourne Cup ahead of Red Cadeaux. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) JULIAN SMITH

Since launching in mid-2018, Thompson and his Palm Valley Thoroughbreds operation have been a breath of fresh air for Central Queensland's thoroughbred breeding industry, which despite being underpinned by a handful of loyal stalwarts over a long period, has lacked "go forward” and initiative in more recent years.

In fairness to this region's thoroughbred breeders themselves, most are at the back end of their careers.

But as with many areas of the racing industry, one of the biggest challenges facing the respective bodies that represent these breeders, is engaging with younger audiences and attracting new blood.

A failure to do so will see breeding at a regional level staring into the eyes of extinction.

The likes of Thompson and Palm Valley Thoroughbreds are providing some hope.