International hit reality show comes to Yeppoon

RMW Property Agent's Lucas Wilson will be starring in a Yeppoon-based episode of House Hunters International this year. Vanessa Jarrett

RMW Property Agents' Lucas Wilson has travelled the world with hit international television show House Hunters International.

But he says its the beaches at Yeppoon that are amongst the best across the globe.

"There is no better place in Australia,” he said.

After settling into life at the Capricorn Coast six months ago, the television show approached him about starring in an episode based right here in Central Queensland.

"I filmed six episodes from the Gold Coast through to Brisbane,” he said.

"The production company got in contact and said they'd love to do a couple of episodes in Central Queensland.

"It's a real estate show that's filmed all around the world and plays on Nine Life. It's very unique.

"It's about buyers from overseas who are looking to buy in another country and they have either made the move or are about to make the move to Yeppoon or Rockhampton.”

Mr Wilson's job is to sit down with the two selected participants and their families and find out their particular criteria and budget.

"I go through what they're after and short-list three properties and they pick one of them to rent or buy,” he said.

"I'm still in the process of looking for the people but I've had a really good response on Facebook group Yeppoon Families.”