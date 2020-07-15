International hit series returns to Capricorn Coast

Argentinian family Geri, Santi and their two children Mattia and Francesca, spent their days navigating the diverse landscape of the Capricorn Coast and discovering affordable and picturesque real estate options to suit their desires.

SMASH-hit series House Hunters International returned to the shores of the Capricorn Coast last week to showcase the beauty of the region to potential Argentinian buyers and the rest of the world.

From July 9 to 12, the House Hunters International team, together with Argentinian family Geri, Santi and their two children Mattia and Francesca, spent their days navigating the diverse landscape and discovering three affordable and picturesque real estate options at Lammermoor Beach and Yeppoon.

Santi, who works as a chef and is sponsored by The Waterline Restaurant, said he was keen to have his family settle in Yeppoon long-term.

The episode will take viewers through the family’s journey of finding their dream home in their dream location, as well as offering a glimpse of the Capricorn Coast’s local culture and way of life.

House Hunters International also spent time with local business representatives from The Waterline Restaurant and Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as featuring the Coast’s iconic attractions including Yeppoon Lagoon, Keppel Kraken, Appleton Park and Byfield National Park.

This is the second time the hit show has filmed on the Capricorn Coast, with cameras filming Canadian couple Jared and Brooke Runnels admiring the region and inspecting three rental properties last year.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll welcomed the visiting crew and family from House Hunters International and guaranteed the region would stand tall and resonate with neighbours abroad.

“This is the second visit to our region from House Hunters International thanks to a personal connection between the producer and Keppel Bay Marina management, and we are thrilled to welcome them back,” Ms Carroll said.

Argentinian family Geri, Santi and their two children Mattia and Francesca at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Loved by locals, the Capricorn Coast offers plenty to visitors and residents alike. Our enticing mix of laidback country hospitality and modern urban lifestyle are waiting for families to discover.”

Livingstone Shire’s portfolio holder of Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture), councillor Tanya Lynch, said the Capricorn Coast and wider region was a family’s dream destination, abundant in unspoiled natural landscapes and scenery with a wide variety of unique experiences for all ages to enjoy.

“From the Great Keppel Island’s to the rainforests of Byfield, to the seaside villages of Emu Park and Keppel Sands or exploring The Capricorn Caves, there is so much this region offers to locals and visitors no matter how long or short your stay,” Cr Lynch said.

“Council is proud to welcome House Hunters International to our wonderful region for a second visit, putting our patch of paradise on the map and enticing visitors from all over the globe to experience our relaxed way of living and proud sense of community.”

The episode is set to air in Australia in 2021.