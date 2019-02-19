International Hockey event given financial support

THE 2019 Oceania Cup hockey tournament has received assistance to the value of $50,000 from Rockhampton Regional Council.

The Oceania Cup is a bi-annual hockey event where Australia's Kookaburras (men's national team) and Hockeyroos (women's national team) duke it out with New Zealand's best.

The event also offers an opportunity for Pacific nations to get involved with international hockey.

RRC's motion to support the event would mean council would provide up to $50,000 worth of facilitation, including road closures, marketing, lighting, bathrooms and other logistical measures.

Chris Ireland, manager of regional development and promotions said the tournament, which will be televised by Foxtel, was a very important event for the Rockhampton region.

Councillor Tony Williams told yesterday's meeting he supported the event and said Rockhampton could benefit from Foxtel's coverage.

Rockhampton Hockey Association president, Barb Knowles was delighted to hear the news.

"RRC has been so supportive of this event and we're extremely grateful,” she said.

"The media focus and international teams involved will bring a lot visitors to the region.

"The event gives young Rockhampton hockey players exposure to high calibre hockey.”

All councillors supported the move to facilitate the event, which is scheduled for September 1-8.

The contribution will come from the Advanced Rockhampton annual budget.

The Oceania Cup is an Olympic qualifier and the winner will instantly qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.