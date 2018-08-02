Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trent Mitton of Australia celebrates scoring a goal during the mens pool A Hockey match between Australia and New Zealand on day seven of the XXI Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Trent Mitton of Australia celebrates scoring a goal during the mens pool A Hockey match between Australia and New Zealand on day seven of the XXI Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DARREN ENGLAND
Council News

International hockey tournament to bring CQ economic boost

Michelle Gately
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON has scored the rights to host an international sporting competition estimated to bring over $500,000 to the region.

Men and women from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands will converge on the city late next year to take part in the Oceania Cup and the InterContinental Hockey5s.

The event, held every two years, was last year played in Sydney.

Rockhampton had previously lost a bid to host the 2015 tournament and it's understood plans to construct a second synthetic turf at Kalka Shades was the clincher for the 2019 bid.

The bid was partly financed by Rockhampton Regional Council, who provided $50,000.

The region is expected to see good return on its investment though, with council estimates that over $500,000 could be injected back into the community.

Barbara Knowles, President of the Rockhampton Hockey Association, said hosting the event would not be possible without council support for the bid or the extensive expansions at Kalka Shades.

Council had previously planned to build a new international-standard hockey precinct at Parkhurst.

Funding was approved from the Federal and State governments, designs were developed for the precinct and the council authorised planning changes to the land to accommodate the move.

However, late last year the council had to halt the project after quotes for the synthetic turf came in well above estimates.

Rockhampton Hockey decided to return to their original plan of building a second synthetic field at Kalka Shades despite it being threatened by floods.

Tenders for the expansion are expected to be awarded in coming weeks and construction will start immediately, with an end-of-year deadline.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said investing in the sport was also about building its legacy in the city.

"For our region to be hosting a major international sporting competition is absolutely fantastic,” Cr Strelow said.

"I want to commend the Rockhampton Hockey Association for putting their hand up for this.

"They have, and will continue to, put in a huge amount of time and effort to bring international sports stars to our doorstep, and for that we are very grateful.

"It's the volunteer hours that should be commended.

"Spectators will travel here from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands to watch some of the world's best hockey players compete.

"They will need places to stay, to eat, and have fun, and businesses across our region will receive a real economic boost from that.”

kalka shades rockhampton hockey rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grade 12 student gives Premier a lesson in pedestrian safety

    premium_icon Grade 12 student gives Premier a lesson in pedestrian safety

    News "I thought she'd be a stuck-up politician, but she's really more like an average person”

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:17 AM
    Buyer couldn't wait till auction to secure this ocean view

    premium_icon Buyer couldn't wait till auction to secure this ocean view

    Property This Cap Coast property was snapped up for a song.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    premium_icon 'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    Health Rockhampton mum says her son was 'tired' after medical trauma

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    UPDATE: Report of major aircraft incident north of Rocky

    UPDATE: Report of major aircraft incident north of Rocky

    Breaking Authorities continue their search for a possible crashed aircraft.

    Local Partners